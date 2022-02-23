VeChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.01 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $294.79 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

