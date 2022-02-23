Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Down 11% This Week

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.03 or 0.00013308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.44 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00036891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00110623 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 12,013,000 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

