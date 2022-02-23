Velas (VLX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.09 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $561.61 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003672 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000240 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,266,068,600 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.