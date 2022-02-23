Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

