Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ventas were worth $57,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $196,281,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,726.4% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.81, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

