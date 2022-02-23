VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 7%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares were down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 799,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,819,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

VEON has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VEON by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

