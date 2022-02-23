Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.87

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 46705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veracyte by 84.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 21,676.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 580,713 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.