Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,292. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.23.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

