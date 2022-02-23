Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Forterra by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Forterra by 95,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Forterra by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.