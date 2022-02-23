Verition Fund Management LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,923 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after acquiring an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,538 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,570 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 36.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after acquiring an additional 470,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 14.2% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,144,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

