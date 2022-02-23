Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -619.46 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

