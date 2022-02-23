Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,042 Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,035,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Shares of ARQQ opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87. Arqit Quantum Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.