Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 1,007,810 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,007,810 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 181.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 614,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 140.1% during the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 981,283 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 572,614 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

