Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 30,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $283,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRCA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $223.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

