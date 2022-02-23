Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.11.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT stock traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. 888,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,070. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $1,351,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Vertiv by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Vertiv by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vertiv by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.