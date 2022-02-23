Vestcor Inc Has $279,000 Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 18.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.52.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:W opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.99 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.88 and a 12-month high of $355.96.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.