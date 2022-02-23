Vestcor Inc Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,899 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,026,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

