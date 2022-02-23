Vestcor Inc Sells 1,900 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

