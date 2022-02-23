Vestcor Inc Sells 225 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Vestcor Inc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.47.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $146.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

