Vestcor Inc Sells 379 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.