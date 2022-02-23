Vestcor Inc Sells 76 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 52.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.43.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $400.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.81. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $338.79 and a 12 month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.