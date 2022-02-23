Vestcor Inc Sells 92 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $322.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.73.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

