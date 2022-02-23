Victoria (LON:VCP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $751.20

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 751.20 ($10.22) and last traded at GBX 751.20 ($10.22), with a volume of 11590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780 ($10.61).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.64) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($17.41) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.64) target price on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Victoria alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,060.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,053.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £839.87 million and a P/E ratio of 236.67.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.