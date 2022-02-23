Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

NYSE SPCE opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

