Vistra (VST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Vistra (NYSE:VST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VST opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,390,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vistra by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vistra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vistra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

