Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.53

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 3302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.33 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.