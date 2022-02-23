Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.53

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 3302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $548.55 million, a PE ratio of 115.33 and a beta of -0.03.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,201,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

