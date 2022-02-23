VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,088 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 416,241 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $61,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,305,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 562,305 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 167,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $120.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

