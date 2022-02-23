Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOW3. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €188.70 ($214.43) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €183.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €188.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

