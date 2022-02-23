Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 419,290 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 968.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,290 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 566.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 437,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 371,779 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,067,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,905,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 231,007 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5,497.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 146,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 144,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

