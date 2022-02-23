Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC stock opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.43.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

