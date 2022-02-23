Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 109,320 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 930,800 shares of company stock worth $76,406,492. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

