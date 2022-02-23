Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,034 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

