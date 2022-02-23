Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $8.26 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,799 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 983,528 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $104,657,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,828,000 after acquiring an additional 425,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.57.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $171.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $162.19 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

