Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,658 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth $48,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ON opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

