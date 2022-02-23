Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $11,991,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MUR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

