Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 302.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 250.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after buying an additional 2,237,510 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $61,173,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $32,993,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 35.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after buying an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after buying an additional 307,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

