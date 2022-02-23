Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 377,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 136.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.