Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,569,000 after buying an additional 140,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after buying an additional 47,084 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 19.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

