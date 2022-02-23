Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVAV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2,915.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $128.98.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

