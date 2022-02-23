Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

