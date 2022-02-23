Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 674 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.