Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 959 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HGV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $23,077,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,003,000 after purchasing an additional 526,583 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,910,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,035,000 after purchasing an additional 465,662 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $21,214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 71.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,324 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.