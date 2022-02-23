W Resources (LON:WRES) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.78

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.78 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 2.16 ($0.03). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 139,534 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95. The company has a market cap of £3.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.37.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

