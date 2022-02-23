Wagerr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $869.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $869.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.70 or 0.00410239 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 236,201,973 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

