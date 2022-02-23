Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Shares of HCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.30. 51,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,833. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.51%.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

