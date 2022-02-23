Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 56,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -46.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.