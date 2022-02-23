Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $139.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.13.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 242,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 122,475 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.63 and its 200-day moving average is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 41.26%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

