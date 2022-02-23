Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce $4.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.50 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $19.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.00. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.