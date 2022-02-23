Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after acquiring an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Corning by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after acquiring an additional 328,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. 65,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,098. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

